Advertisement

A record number of students in the Anchorage School District are missing classes

COVID-19 was a large factor, district says
File photo.
File photo.(WCAX)
By Rebecca Palsha
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:57 PM AKDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At Mears Middle School, science teacher Joanna Hubbard’s lesson for the day focused on algae. Her students sat side-by-side going over their homework. It looked like a normal school day despite the masks everyone was required to wear.

Sally Pak, who teaches English literature there, works down the hall. On a Tuesday morning she sat with some students on a lunch break before her fourth period class.

“As much as COVID is a concern I think that students are so excited to be back,” Pak said.

But not all of them are back, and the ones who are, are missing too many classes.

Students in Anchorage are breaking records for the number of school days missed, according to the Anchorage School District. According to Deputy Superintendent Mark Stock, right now about 40% of the students are missing school more than 10% of the time during this school year.

The school district says for national standards, that is “chronic absenteeism.”

“We have record numbers of absenteeism, and it’s no ones fault,” Stock said. “COVID, you know, is all part of that and the number of students out with quarantining, etc., but school attendance is absolutely critical.”

Those missed days have also lead to lower grades.

According to the school district, the number of F grades received by students in 6-12 remains higher than pre-pandemic levels.

In 2018-2019, 5.2% of students had an F grade. Stock said number jumped to 11.4% in 2020-2021, and this year it is estimated to be back down at about 7-8%.

“It’s actually lower than it was during the pandemic when people were not in school and students were actually home, so it’s a little bit better since then, but certainly it’s above the pre-pandemic F ratios of students who failed,” Stock said.

Higher number of F’s can also be attributed to a lack of substitute teachers and staffing shortages, fatigue and getting back into a more normal routine.

“When you stop and think about it if you’ve missed 18 months of actual schooling, and you’re only a sixth grader, think about what percentage that is of your life in school,” Stock said. “So students are still adjusting.”

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Anchorage police are investigating a Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 shooting in Downtown...
Anchorage police name homicide victim in Saturday shooting
The Anchorage police investigate a Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 shooting in downtown Anchorage,...
Man arrested, charged with murder in Anchorage homicide investigation
Anchorage, Alaska.
Mayor Bronson delivers State of the City address
A plane crashed at the end of private airstrip along Winter Park Road in Willow on Saturday,...
2 people injured in Willow plane crash
Anorthosite so far has been documented in two places in Alaska.
Rock mined in Greenland for green manufacturing also found in Alaska

Latest News

Alaska Railroad Corporation
Alaska Railroad rescinds COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all employees, for now
The Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska special session trudges on with little action
Pfizer says the vaccine is about 90% effective against symptomatic infection.
FDA panel backs Pfizer’s low-dose COVID-19 vaccine for kids
U.S. health advisers have endorsed kid-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for young...
FDA panel backs Pfizer’s low-dose COVID-19 vaccine for kids