A roller coaster of weather ups and downs likely to finish October

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - October is the month Southcentral makes the biggest transition when it comes to temperatures and daylight. During the month of October, Anchorage will lose nearly three hours of daylight, more than any other month. Anchorage also sees an average temperature drop of 15 degrees, this month, the most extreme drop of the year.

This October has been up and down, to say the least. The first five days of the month were colder than normal, the second week of the month was above normal, then the third week dropped back below normal. The up and down trend continues as the last eight days have been quite a bit above normal, including 48 degrees Sunday which was 10 degrees above normal. That warming trend ended today though, with temperatures headed to the mid-30s Tuesday and low 30s Wednesday and Thursday.

The cooler days mid-week will come with dry weather at first, but snow is likely to move across Southcentral Thursday. A second storm will soon follow Saturday, but that one comes with not only a lot of moisture but much warmer air as well. When this storm arrives our temperatures will rapidly climb back to the 40s for the final two days of the month. This combination of warmer air and moisture will mean a wintry mix of snow and rain is likely across the region, including Anchorage Saturday afternoon into Sunday.

If you feel like you have whiplash, you’re not alone! There are a lot of details to be worked out before the storm gets here though, so stay with Alaska’s Weather Source for more specifics on how warm it’ll be, and how much precipitation we’ll see in the coming days.

Enjoy the sunshine and warm (ish) temperatures Tuesday while the last!

-Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey

