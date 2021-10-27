Advertisement

Alaska Mushing District unveils part of project’s decorations

By Makayla Clark
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:42 AM AKDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Mushing District coordinators are making strides in their efforts to bring history to light and help tourists better understand the significance of the area of Fourth Avenue and D Street.

Coordinators recently unveiled bronze paws and huskies sidewalk inlays. They are some of the first tangible pieces of the project that people can now see.

The decorations are a part of an effort to get donations. Each one has a name etched in it, allowing people to leave a piece of themselves in Downtown Anchorage.

“(It) is a place in the sidewalk that could be here for years, to years, to years to come,” said John McCleary, Fur Rendezvous executive director.

The Anchorage Mushing District project is an extension of the Fur Rendezvous operations. The new inlays are each a “paw” toward the finish line.

“Now, we have something that people can see, they can read, not just read a brochure or listen to our vision in presentations,” McCleary said. “Now, they can come down here and actually see that we truly are working towards creating the mushing district.”

But this project is meant to mark a beginning and the historical area, where the start of the Open World Championship Sled Dog Races and the Iditarod ceremonial start is usually held.

“Fur Rendezvous had this vision of creating an area that would be a tribute to the state sport of dog mushing, the mushers themselves, and also to show the visitors where all the races start,” he said.

The area is about embracing the state sport, downtown tourism and making downtown Anchorage vibrant.

The vision sparked back in 2009 and launched in 2016. The final product will incorporate things like an arch over the road, improving the mushers hall of fame and interpretive signs around the area, McCleary said.

“We’re now in the process of fundraising towards the bigger goal, and that is having the arch spanning Fourth Avenue just behind me at the start, finish lines of both the Open World Championship Sled Dog Races and the Iditarod,” he said.

Organizers hope to have this project finished late next year or in early 2023.

Fundraising is really what is needed now.

In the meantime, McCleary said light pole toppers are scheduled to be installed in the spring, and more sidewalk inlays are available to buy.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska Railroad Corporation
Alaska Railroad rescinds COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all employees, for now
File photo.
A record number of students in the Anchorage School District are missing classes
Anorthosite so far has been documented in two places in Alaska.
Rock mined in Greenland for green manufacturing also found in Alaska
An early morning power outage is currently affecting over 1,100 Chugach Electric customers in...
Power back on for downtown residents
Ballots are counted during the Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 special election in the effort to recall...
Preliminary, unofficial special election results show Zaletel beating recall

Latest News

Jackie Purcell 10-27-21
Morning Edition Weather KTUU 10-27-21
File photo.
A record number of students in the Anchorage School District are missing classes
Ballots are counted during the Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 special election in the effort to recall...
Preliminary, unofficial special election results show Zaletel beating recall
University of Alaska Anchorage nursing students learning in class.
UAA to expand capacity of the bachelor’s degree in its nursing program