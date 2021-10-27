Body found in Wasilla house fire

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - Mat-Su Borough firefighters discovered a body after responding to a house fire in the Matanuska Valley.

Alaska State Troopers received a report of the fire around 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to a trooper dispatch, responding along with Emergency Services and the Mat-Su Borough Fire Department to Angel Drive, between Wasilla and Houston.

After gaining control of the blaze, firefighters found the body of a 31-year-old man in the kitchen area of the house. The state fire marshal was called in, and the body was later handed over to the state medical examiner.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, according to the alert, and next of kin have been notified.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

