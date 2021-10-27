Advertisement

Ex-NYT columnist announces run for Oregon governor

Former New York Times reporter and columnist Nicholas Kristof has announced he is running for...
Former New York Times reporter and columnist Nicholas Kristof has announced he is running for governor of Oregon, the state where he grew up on a sheep and cherry farm. (Photo source: USM news)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:29 AM AKDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SALEM, Ore. (AP) - Former New York Times reporter and columnist Nicholas Kristof has announced he is running for governor of Oregon, the state where he grew up on a sheep and cherry farm.

Kristof left the newspaper earlier this month and has frequently written about the economic and social problems of the people he grew up with in Oregon as the region’s manufacturing and timber economy collapsed. Kristof said Wednesday he will run as a Democrat in the 2022 race.

The political newcomer faces a crowded Democratic field. Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek and state Treasurer Tobias Read are among candidates who have already said they are running.

