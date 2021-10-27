Advertisement

Prepare for a couple of storms in the next four days

Snow first, then a mix of rain, wind, snow and warmer temperatures
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:39 AM AKDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Storm systems are lining up to affect the state over the next several days.

Wednesday is the day before the snowstorm that is expected to impact southcentral Alaska. This first storm has already arrived over southwest Alaska, where snow and winds will pick up through the day. This is the system that moves east to southcentral and provides a snowfall event for the region Thursday.

A second storm arrives late Friday and has potential to bring heavy rains, as well as wet snow, gusty winds and warming temperatures through the weekend.

A high wind watch has been issued for the Anchorage hillside’s higher elevations and Turnagain Arm. East winds 40 to 60 mph are expected by Friday night, with some gusts reaching a potential 80 mph.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska Railroad Corporation
Alaska Railroad rescinds COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all employees, for now
File photo.
A record number of students in the Anchorage School District are missing classes
Anorthosite so far has been documented in two places in Alaska.
Rock mined in Greenland for green manufacturing also found in Alaska
An early morning power outage is currently affecting over 1,100 Chugach Electric customers in...
Power back on for downtown residents
Ballots are counted during the Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 special election in the effort to recall...
Preliminary, unofficial special election results show Zaletel beating recall

Latest News

Winter weather returns to Southcentral
Winter weather returns to Southcentral Alaska
Winter weather returns to Southcentral
Winter weather returns to Southcentral
Denali-Jeff Dobson- JP 10-26-21
Quiet weather for now; storms return Friday
A roller coaster of weather ups and downs to finish October
A roller coaster of weather ups and downs likely to finish October