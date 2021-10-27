Prepare for a couple of storms in the next four days

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Storm systems are lining up to affect the state over the next several days.

Wednesday is the day before the snowstorm that is expected to impact southcentral Alaska. This first storm has already arrived over southwest Alaska, where snow and winds will pick up through the day. This is the system that moves east to southcentral and provides a snowfall event for the region Thursday.

A second storm arrives late Friday and has potential to bring heavy rains, as well as wet snow, gusty winds and warming temperatures through the weekend.

A high wind watch has been issued for the Anchorage hillside’s higher elevations and Turnagain Arm. East winds 40 to 60 mph are expected by Friday night, with some gusts reaching a potential 80 mph.

