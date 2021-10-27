Advertisement

School Resource Officer schools kindergarten students on Halloween safety

School Resource Officer Mathew Ivacic gives a lesson on Halloween safety to kindergarteners at...
School Resource Officer Mathew Ivacic gives a lesson on Halloween safety to kindergarteners at Ocean View Elementary.(ktuu)
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:29 PM AKDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Halloween is a holiday that children adore, and this year the director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said she hopes kids will be able to go trick-or-treating this year, which she said can be safely done outdoors and in small groups.

But Anchorage School Resource Officer Mathew Ivacic says children can always use a refresher on how to stay safe, which is why he visited a class of kindergarten students at Ocean View Elementary on Tuesday.

Ivacic’s message wasn’t related to COVID-19. It was more about safety basics geared toward young children, including:

  • Make sure the costume has something reflective on it, or carry a flashlight so kids can be easily seen.
  • Be careful when crossing the street and stay on the sidewalk whenever possible.
  • Only visit homes where the porch light is on.
  • Stay in a group with an adult or older sibling.
  • Have an adult check the candy before eating it.

Ivacic said he was impressed with how much the children knew already.

“These guys were smart. They knew all the answers to my questions,” he said.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Anchorage police are investigating a Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 shooting in Downtown...
Anchorage police name homicide victim in Saturday shooting
The Anchorage police investigate a Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 shooting in downtown Anchorage,...
Man arrested, charged with murder in Anchorage homicide investigation
Anchorage, Alaska.
Mayor Bronson delivers State of the City address
A plane crashed at the end of private airstrip along Winter Park Road in Willow on Saturday,...
2 people injured in Willow plane crash
Anorthosite so far has been documented in two places in Alaska.
Rock mined in Greenland for green manufacturing also found in Alaska

Latest News

Anchorage votes graphic
Tuesday marks special election on question of whether to recall Anchorage Assembly member Meg Zaletel
File photo.
A record number of students in the Anchorage School District are missing classes
Alaska Railroad Corporation
Alaska Railroad rescinds COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all employees, for now
The Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska special session trudges on with little action