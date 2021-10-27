School Resource Officer schools kindergarten students on Halloween safety

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Halloween is a holiday that children adore, and this year the director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said she hopes kids will be able to go trick-or-treating this year, which she said can be safely done outdoors and in small groups.

But Anchorage School Resource Officer Mathew Ivacic says children can always use a refresher on how to stay safe, which is why he visited a class of kindergarten students at Ocean View Elementary on Tuesday.

Ivacic’s message wasn’t related to COVID-19. It was more about safety basics geared toward young children, including:

Make sure the costume has something reflective on it, or carry a flashlight so kids can be easily seen.

Be careful when crossing the street and stay on the sidewalk whenever possible.

Only visit homes where the porch light is on.

Stay in a group with an adult or older sibling.

Have an adult check the candy before eating it.

Ivacic said he was impressed with how much the children knew already.

“These guys were smart. They knew all the answers to my questions,” he said.

