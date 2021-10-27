Advertisement

Sheriff: Movie set showed “some complacency” in handling weapons

Investigators say there was “some complacency” in how weapons were handled on a movie set where Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed a cinematographer and wounded another person.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:57 AM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Investigators say there was “some complacency” in how weapons were handled on a movie set where Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed a cinematographer and wounded another person.

Speaking Wednesday at a news conference, they also said it’s too soon to determine whether charges will be filed. Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza noted that 500 rounds of ammunition were found while searching the set of the Western “Rust.” They included a mix of blanks, dummy rounds and live rounds.

