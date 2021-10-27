Advertisement

Winter weather returns to Southcentral Alaska

Temperatures struggle to climb above freezing and snow is on the way.
By Melissa Frey
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:25 PM AKDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The high temperature in Anchorage dropped another four degrees Tuesday compared to Monday, which is down 11 degrees compared to Sunday. That cooling trend is one that will continue Wednesday and Thursday as well.

Expect a chilly start to the day across Southcentral Alaska on Wednesday as overnight low temperatures will fall to the low to mid-20s. We’ll continue to see dry weather with partly sunny skies Wednesday, but those peaks of sun and dry weather won’t be enough to warm us up as high temperatures will barely climb above freezing.

A storm is developing in the Bering Sea that will bring snow to the Bethel and Bristol Bay regions Wednesday. That storm will then spread across Southcentral Thursday, delivering snow to much of the area.

That storm will move quickly, but a second storm moves in Saturday, likely to bring even wetter, but also warmer conditions to the area. Be prepared for a potential snow/rain mix Saturday with very wet weather likely for the Kenai Peninsula. If the current storm track holds, we’ll be back to dry conditions just in time for trick-or-treating in Anchorage on Sunday.

