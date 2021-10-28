Anchorage’s homelessness coordinator resigns

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Dr. John Morris, Anchorage’s homelessness coordinator, has resigned from his position with the city.

Morris, a local anesthesiologist, had been in charge of developing the city’s plans in response to homelessness. He was a member of the team of Anchorage Assembly members and members of Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration working together on a new plan to house those experiencing homelessness with the help of a third-party facilitator.

Morris confirmed Thursday he is no longer working for the city, but declined to comment further.

Originally from West Virginia, Morris has lived in Anchorage since 2015. When Bronson named him as the head of developing Anchorage’s plan to tackle homelessness, he said at the time he liked Morris’ vision.

“The first part of the plan is partnerships,” Morris said back in June when his position was announced. “We’re going around and we’re talking to stakeholders, people that are doing shelter work here in town, and we’re asking them what’s working and what we might be able to do to make it better and easier for them, and until that process is done, we’re not going to release any of the details of the plan because it changes.”

Morris is one of a handful of resignations from Bronson’s administration recently. Craig Campbell, Bronson’s director of policy and programs, announced this month he was leaving for a position with Alaska Aerospace.

Bronson’s first pick for director of the Anchorage Health Department, David Morgan, resigned before his confirmation hearing could be held, under scrutiny for past comments he had made regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

