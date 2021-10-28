Advertisement

California high court won’t hear Brad Pitt divorce appeal

This file photo combination shows Angelina Jolie at a premiere in Los Angeles on Sept. 30,...
This file photo combination shows Angelina Jolie at a premiere in Los Angeles on Sept. 30, 2019, left, and Brad Pitt at a special screening on Sept. 18, 2019. The California Supreme Court has refused to consider Pitt's appeal of a court ruling that disqualified the judge in his custody battle with Jolie. The court on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, denied review of a June appeals court decision that said the private judge hearing the case should be disqualified for failing to sufficiently disclose his business relationships with Pitt's attorneys.(AP Photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:54 PM AKDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The California Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to consider Brad Pitt’s appeal of a court ruling that disqualified the judge in his custody battle with Angelina Jolie.

The court denied a review of a June appeals court decision that said the private judge hearing the case should be disqualified for failing to sufficiently disclose his business relationships with Pitt’s attorneys.

The state Supreme Court’s decision finalizes that ruling. It means the fight over the couple’s five minor children — which was nearing an end — could just be getting started.

“Ms. Jolie is focused on her family and pleased that her children’s wellbeing will not be guided by unethical behavior,” her attorney, Robert Olson, said in an email.

Pitt’s attorneys didn’t immediately issue a comment.

Jolie, 46, and Pitt, 57, were among Hollywood’s most prominent couples for 12 years. A former Los Angeles County Superior Court judge, John Ouderkirk, officiated at their 2014 wedding, then was hired to oversee their divorce when Jolie filed to dissolve the marriage in 2016.

He ruled the couple divorced in 2019, but he separated the child custody issues.

Jolie and Pitt have six children: 20-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zahara, 15-year-old Shiloh, 13-year-old Vivienne and 13-year-old Knox. Only the five minors are subject to custody decisions.

