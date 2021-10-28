Advertisement

COVID-19 remains an impact for domestic violence victims

Retired Alaska State Trooper Col. James Cockrell addresses the public during a press briefing...
Retired Alaska State Trooper Col. James Cockrell addresses the public during a press briefing hosted by Gov. Michael Dunleavey in Kenai on Tuesday morning.(Jill Burke)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:52 PM AKDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Oct. is domestic violence awareness month, shedding light on the problems Alaska is seeing.

“In Alaska we have an extreme high rate of domestic violence. We lead the nation in the number of domestic violence per 100,000,” says Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell.

According to a survey that came out Wednesday morning, 48% of Alaska women 18 years and older have experienced intimate partner violence in their lifetime and the study looked into how COVID-19 has played a role.

“Research this year was also looking at the impact of COVID and particularly related to those who lost a job or had a financial loss because of the COVID pandemic and those rates of abuse significantly increased,” says executive director on the Council on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault L. Diane Casto.

Just within the last year, more than 18,000 adult women in Alaska experienced intimate partner violence. At the same time, the 24 victim service programs in the state saw a significant increase in crisis calls, but overall reported cases of domestic violence decreased with no clear reason why.

“What we don’t know is exactly how much of an increase there was in abuse because they also were not reporting as much, or reaching out to services as much because people didn’t want to go to some of the shelters because of congregate living and they thought wow that’s not going to be safe,” says Casto.

Casto does assure the shelters are safe and also says we won’t know the true impacts that COVID-19 had on domestic violence until it is over, but the impacts don’t just stop at women.

“We’re seeing some of that in the sexual assaults especially with our children because now they’re going back to school and stuff and there’s mandatory reporting and so law enforcement, OCS is getting more reports and we’re going to see what we say is substantial increase in children sexual assaults over the next year or so because of them being locked in the home and now they’re out and we’re finding out about them,” says Cockrell.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, here are some resources:

-For immediate response call 911

-Alaska 2-1-1 for assistance, referrals, and resources

-Alaska’s CARELINE at 877-266-4357

-National Domestic Violence Hotline:

-Call 800-799-7233

-Text LOVEIS to 22522

-Online chat at www.thehotline.org

-Resources across Alaska: Victim Services - Services - CDVSA - Alaska Department of Public Safety

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska Railroad Corporation
Alaska Railroad rescinds COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all employees, for now
File photo.
A record number of students in the Anchorage School District are missing classes
Anorthosite so far has been documented in two places in Alaska.
Rock mined in Greenland for green manufacturing also found in Alaska
Ballots are counted during the Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 special election in the effort to recall...
Preliminary, unofficial special election results show Zaletel beating recall
COVID-19
Alaska reports 11 deaths, more than 700 COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Latest News

COVID-19
Alaska sets new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations, reports more than 500 cases Wednesday
Retired Master Sgt. Leroy Petry helped create "Warrior Call" to help active duty troops and...
Inside the Gates: "Warrior Call" urges public to call service members, and veterans
Pfizer says the vaccine is about 90% effective against symptomatic infection.
Alaska has ordered pediatric COVID-19 vaccines in anticipation of FDA, CDC approval
Alaska flag.
Alaska campaign finance case won’t be reheard, likely striking down some key contribution limits