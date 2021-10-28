Advertisement

First storm to bring snowfall, weekend rain with the next

Temperatures rise from the 30s to 40s by the weekend
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:06 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Snow is working its way through Cook Inlet, with a mix of snow and rain for Prince William Sound Thursday. Accumulations in the Anchorage area are expected to be on the lighter side, between one and two inches.

This low pressure system is the first of two to affect the region from today through the weekend. The second storm is more potent and will bring warmer air, ample moisture and increasing winds. A high wind watch is in place for higher elevations of the Anchorage hillside, along Turnagain Arm and locations in western Prince William Sound. These locations are no stranger to strong winds. East winds of 40 to 60 mph, gusting to 80 mph, is forecast to begin Friday night, through the early part of the weekend.

Western Alaska will also see strong winds and snow with the weekend storm. The Alaska Range will see strong winds.

