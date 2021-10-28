Prominent local government testifier Eugene Carl Haberman dies at age 70

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A self-proclaimed public watchdog who attended many Anchorage assembly meetings has died at the age of 70.

Eugene Carl Haberman passed away at his Wasilla residence after Alaska State Troopers discovered his body during a welfare check on Oct. 21, according to a trooper dispatch. Troopers said no foul play was suspected, and deemed he died of natural causes.

In a May 2019 story published by Alaska’s News Source, Haberman said he considered his role as a public testifier to keep the local government honest and to ensure the public had the chance to participate in local discussions.

“Morning, day, and night, I’m committed to this situation,” Haberman said in the 2019 article. “It’s my work, I believe, to try to make a situation where the public has a fair chance — that their voice is heard before government makes a decision.”

Haberman began nearly every public testimony he ever provided with the same introduction: “I represent myself. I follow the public process. When the public process is done more appropriately it is more in line with the public’s interest.”

Current assembly members told Alaska’s News Source that plans are in the works to honor Haberman in the near future. Eagle River/Chugiak representative Jamie Allard said she and fellow District 2 rep. Crystal Kennedy are drafting up a resolution. Assembly vice-chair Christopher Constant said assembly chair Suzanne LaFrance was setting up an item for public hearing for the Nov. 23 assembly meeting.

Assembly members also shared thoughts on Haberman. Forrest Dunbar, who represents East Anchorage District 5, posted a picture on Twitter Wednesday evening of the last letter Haberman gave him. Dunbar added that following Wednesday’s regular meeting, he stopped by a craft shop on the way home and had the note framed.

A long-time testifier at the Assembly, Eugene Carl Haberman, passed away last week. Eugene spent this year calling for decency, decorum, & responsibility. Here's the last note he ever handed me, & I have no doubt as to its truth; he will, indeed, be "speaking later." RIP Eugene. pic.twitter.com/jvJvU6jxr8 — Forrest Dunbar (@ForrestDunbarAK) October 28, 2021

Haberman attended nearly every meeting of the Anchorage and Matanuska-Susitna Borough Assemblies, as well as the Palmer city Council, Mat-Su Borough School District School Board and various other boards and council meetings.

“I will miss him and his attendance at our meetings. Some of his suggestions we implemented at our council meetings and agendas,” Palmer Mayor Edna DeVries said. “God rest his soul.”

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.