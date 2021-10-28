Advertisement

Recall campaigns spreading across nation with election week approaching

Brian Steele, Mayor of Nixa, is seen next to one of his campaign signs in Nixa, Missouri on...
Brian Steele, Mayor of Nixa, is seen next to one of his campaign signs in Nixa, Missouri on Oct. 21,2021. Steele is facing a recall election on November 2nd as a local conservative group has taken issue with some of the cities COVID-19 measures taken in the past year. (AP Photo/Bruce E. Stidham)(Bruce E. Stidham - STIDZ Media | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:57 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSION, Kan. (AP) - Dozens of recall campaigns are underway across the U.S. ahead of next week’s election. Many of the efforts are led by people who oppose any COVID-19-related rules.

The races illustrate the contentiousness that has upended usually sleepy school board and city council meetings. The tension is almost certain to last into 2022, when more recall efforts are expected in the spring. Brian Steele is the mayor of Nixa, Missouri, whose future will be on the ballot. He was targeted for recall for enacting a mask mandate, even though it had already expired.

Nationally, more than 500 attempts to recall elected officials have happened this year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
Alaska sets new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations, reports more than 500 cases Wednesday
A body was discovered in a structure fire late Tuesday in Wasilla.
Body found in Wasilla house fire
Ballots are counted during the Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 special election in the effort to recall...
Preliminary, unofficial special election results show Zaletel beating recall
File photo.
A record number of students in the Anchorage School District are missing classes
COVID-19
Alaska reports 11 deaths, more than 700 COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Latest News

The mission of the World Eskimo Indian Olympics (WEIO) is to promote the culture, social games,...
Interior preps guidelines for Native youth service corps
COVID-19 shots are expected to be available soon for children 5 to 11 years old.
Pediatrician talks about COVID-19 vaccines for kids
JP-Map_10-28-21
Thursday morning weather KTUU 10-28-21
Zoo Boo event is sold out
Alaska Zoo's annual Halloween event already sold out