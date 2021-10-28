Two storms headed to Southcentral Alaska in the next 3 days

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After a quiet and mild third week of October, we’re going to fit two more storms in before the end of the month, the second of which is a pretty impressive system.

Snow will likely begin falling across the Kenai Peninsula early Thursday, before moving into the Anchorage Bowl and Valley midday. Expect light snow showers to continue through Thursday evening as temperatures climb from the mid-20s to the low 30s. Anchorage should expect 0.5 to 2″ of snow.

Two storms are headed for Southcentral in the next three days. Be prepared for snow spreading south to north across Southcentral Thursday. We'll likely see about a half of an inch to 2" of snow in Anchorage midday through the evening. We'll get a quick break between storms Friday, but the next storm is on track to bring wind gusts to 80 mph along the Anchorage Hillside and Turnagain Arm Saturday, along with extreme rain to the eastern Kenai Peninsula and Prince William Sound. Seward should prepare for 5-8" of rain. This storm will also pack the heat, pushing the snow level to around 5,000 feet Saturday, and will bring high temperatures up to the mid 40s Saturday and Sunday. The good news...if the storm track holds, we'll see mostly dry weather by Halloween, and mild temperatures! I'll be watching this storm very closely though over the coming days, so stay tuned for updates! Posted by Melissa Frey on Wednesday, October 27, 2021

We’ll see a break between storms Friday, but don’t get too used to this “calm” as the next storm will come roaring into Southcentral Friday night.

Another round of snow will develop across the Kenai Peninsula late Friday and the winds will pick up on the Anchorage Hillside and through Turnagain Arm at the same time.

A high wind watch is in effect for those areas where winds out of the east of 40-60 mph, gusting to 80 mph late Friday through early Sunday.

This storm is not only bringing high winds and significant moisture with it, but it’ll also pack in the heat! Temperatures will quickly warm to the mid-40s by Saturday afternoon and the freezing level will climb to around 5,000′. This means the snow we see initially Friday night on the Kenai Peninsula will quickly turn to heavy rain, which will continue all day Saturday. Seward should prepare for 5-8″ of rain from this storm.

By Sunday the storm will begin to push back to the west and south, which will allow drier and calmer weather Sunday, especially near Anchorage.

Stay with Alaska’s Weather Source for updates to the weather forecast as this storm moves closer.

-Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.