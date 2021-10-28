Two storms headed to Southcentral Alaska in the next 3 days
Be prepared for snow, wind and rain to impact Southcentral this week and weekend.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After a quiet and mild third week of October, we’re going to fit two more storms in before the end of the month, the second of which is a pretty impressive system.
Snow will likely begin falling across the Kenai Peninsula early Thursday, before moving into the Anchorage Bowl and Valley midday. Expect light snow showers to continue through Thursday evening as temperatures climb from the mid-20s to the low 30s. Anchorage should expect 0.5 to 2″ of snow.
We’ll see a break between storms Friday, but don’t get too used to this “calm” as the next storm will come roaring into Southcentral Friday night.
Another round of snow will develop across the Kenai Peninsula late Friday and the winds will pick up on the Anchorage Hillside and through Turnagain Arm at the same time.
A high wind watch is in effect for those areas where winds out of the east of 40-60 mph, gusting to 80 mph late Friday through early Sunday.
This storm is not only bringing high winds and significant moisture with it, but it’ll also pack in the heat! Temperatures will quickly warm to the mid-40s by Saturday afternoon and the freezing level will climb to around 5,000′. This means the snow we see initially Friday night on the Kenai Peninsula will quickly turn to heavy rain, which will continue all day Saturday. Seward should prepare for 5-8″ of rain from this storm.
By Sunday the storm will begin to push back to the west and south, which will allow drier and calmer weather Sunday, especially near Anchorage.

-Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey
