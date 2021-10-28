Updated preliminary results show Midtown voters still rejecting Zaletel recall

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Updated preliminary results show Midtown Anchorage voters still rejecting a recall effort against Anchorage Assembly member Meg Zaletel.

Voting in the special election to decide the recall ended Tuesday night, and preliminary, unofficial results released by the Municipal Clerk’s Office on Wednesday still show a majority of ballots counted so far as against the recall. The updated results show 4,239 votes, or 40%, in favor of the recall and 6,348 votes, or nearly 60%, against it.

This margin changed slightly compared to Tuesday night’s results of 38.8% in favor of the recall to 61% against it.

“It appears that we’ve beaten this unwarranted recall attempt with the help of countless volunteers and supporters,” Zaletel said via text on Tuesday night. “We’ll of course await all of the results, but I hope this puts the distraction behind us and I can continue to do the important work of representing Midtown.”

Wednesday’s updated results included 1,271 more ballots than the first round posted Tuesday night. Election staff have recorded 10,617 ballots cast so far, which is just under 25% turnout of the registered voters in Midtown.

Due to Anchorage’s option for mail-in voting, ballots will likely continue to arrive to be counted for several days, so official results won’t be known for some time. Mailed in ballots can be counted as long as they were postmarked by Tuesday and arrive at the city’s election center by Nov. 8. Military and overseas ballots have until Nov. 9 to arrive and be counted.

Nov. 9 is also the day the assembly is set to certify the official election results.

Election officials will continue to post updated preliminary results every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The recall effort against Zaletel was initiated by Anchorage resident Russell Biggs, who initially filed two recall petitions. After challenges made their way through the Alaska Court System, one petition was rejected and the other was upheld and allowed to move forward.

In his petition, Biggs alleges that Zaletel “committed misconduct in office,” claiming she violated a former city emergency order by participating in an indoor gathering of more than 15 people at an assembly meeting.

The recall petition is very similar to the effort to recall Midtown assembly representative Felix Rivera last year, which failed during the last municipal election in April.

Both recall efforts have been centered around the city’s efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially mitigation measures like masking, which Zaletel has supported.

