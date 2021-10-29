Alaska joins lawsuit against vaccine mandate for federal contractors

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska on Friday became the 10th state to join a lawsuit pushing back against vaccine mandate for federal contractors. The suit alleges that President Biden “overstepped his legal authority” by issuing a mandate that employees of contractors who wish to obtain federal contracts or who are currently under federal contracts must be 100% vaccinated by Dec. 8.

“Our laws prohibit this type of action, which is overreaching and inconsistently applied,” Taylor said. “This order improperly tries to use the force of law to punish federal contractors for decisions that should be left to them and their employees. Fortunately, federal and state law prohibits these bully tactics.”

Biden’s executive order mandating that employees of federal contractors was issued on Sept. 9 and states in part that private businesses must have all employees vaccinated before federal contracts could be awarded, or before their current federal contracts would be renewed.

Among the Alaskan businesses potentially affected by the vaccine mandate, the Alaska Railroad is a current federal contractor who recently rescinded their company vaccine mandate.

Alaska joins Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming in the lawsuit. The filing of the lawsuit maintains that the rule for contractors is ambiguous, inconsistent, and would cause confusion and exacerbate ongoing supply chain issues.

“President Biden’s attempt to force vaccinations is, at the root of it, unamerican,” said Governor Dunleavy. “These mandates cause division at a time where we need to work together. Forced medical decisions are counterintuitive – destroying America’s sense of fairness and liberty. My administration will continue to fight against these mandates to protect the inherent individual rights of all Alaskans. Medical choice is an individual American freedom.”

The suit cites U.S. Department of Labor statistics that roughly one-fifth of workers in the U.S. are “workers employed by federal contractors”

The suit alleges that the mandate creates further questions about legality and argues that Biden’s mandate is not legal within Article II of the U.S. Constitution or any act of Congress.

According to data from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, 60.1% of Alaskans over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated. Across the U.S., 192 million people are fully vaccinated, accounting for 67.7% of residents 12 and older.

