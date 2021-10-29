Alaska reports 5 deaths, more than 800 COVID-19 cases Thursday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska reported five additional COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday along with over 800 additional COVID-19 cases, as state hospitalizations for the virus still remain high.

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 833 additional COVID-19 infections on Thursday, 15 of which are among nonresidents. State case data shows that COVID-19 cases appear to have leveled out slightly compared to late September, and also show a 16% decrease during the week of Oct. 21-27 compared to the week before.

However, COVID-19 cases in Alaska still remain high overall, and the state still leads the nation in the rate of new cases per capita, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Alaska’s current rate of 657 cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days is more than four times the national rate.

The state also reported five additional COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, bringing the total number of Alaska residents whose deaths have been related to the virus to 695. The state has recorded 26 nonresident COVID-19 deaths.

The residents who died were a Kenai man who was 80 or older, a Soldotna man in his 40s, a Haines man in his 70s, a Juneau woman in her 40s and a man in his 50s from the Dillingham Census Area.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state also remains high, at 233. The highest record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations for Alaska, 243, was reported on Wednesday. The state’s hospital data dashboard shows that of the 233 people currently hospitalized with the virus, 30 of them are sick enough that they are on a ventilator.

At least 20 Alaska hospitals and health care facilities are still operating under crisis standards of care since the state activated those guidelines for them.

Alaska is also still experiencing a high rate of positive COVID-19 tests. State testing data shows that the average positivity rate for tests over the last seven days is 8.85%. Health experts say that anything above 5% positivity indicates high rates of community transmission of the virus.

The state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows that just over 60% of eligible Alaska residents 12 and older are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and that 65% have gotten at least an initial vaccine dose.

Of the 833 COVID-19 cases reported by the state on Thursday, 818 of them were identified among residents of the following communities:

Anchorage: 241

Greater Wasilla area: 130

Greater Palmer area: 59

Fairbanks: 52

Soldotna: 44

Juneau: 30

Kotzebue: 29

Eagle River: 21

Kenai: 20

Bethel Census Area: 18

North Slope Borough: 18

Northwest Arctic Borough: 18

Tok: 14

Homer: 9

Dillingham: 8

Delta Junction: 7

Houston/Big Lake area: 7

North Pole: 7

Valdez: 7

Nome: 6

Nikiski: 5

Utqiaġvik: 5

Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 4

Nome Census Area: 4

Seward: 4

Sitka: 4

Anchor Point: 3

Bethel: 3

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 3

Chugiak: 3

Copper River Census Area: 3

Kodiak: 3

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 3

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 3

Sterling: 3

Sutton-Alpine: 3

Dillingham Census Area: 2

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 2

Kenai Peninsula Borough South: 2

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 2

Cordova: 1

Craig: 1

Healy: 1

Ketchikan: 1

Petersburg: 1

Prince Of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 1

Skagway: 1

Willow: 1

Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: 1

The state also reported 15 additional nonresident COVID-19 cases on Thursday, five of which are in Anchorage.

