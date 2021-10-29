Advertisement

Biden: Pope told him he should ‘keep receiving Communion’

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived at the Vatican on Friday and met with...
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived at the Vatican on Friday and met with Pope Francis.(Vatican Media via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 8:27 AM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROME (AP) - President Joe Biden says abortion did not come up in his meeting with Pope Francis. But the president says the pontiff told him he should continue to receive Communion, despite calls from conservatives Catholics to deny Biden the sacrament over his stance.

Speaking to reporters after his 75-minute private audience with the pope at the Vatican, Biden said Francis told him “He was happy I’m a good Catholic” and that he should “keep receiving Communion.”

