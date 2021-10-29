High Wind Warnings, Flood Watches in effect

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After a nearly two-week hiatus, snow returned to Southcentral Alaska and for many on the Kenai Peninsula, this was their most significant snow of the season so far.

A dusting to about three inches of snow fell across most of the lower elevation of Southcentral by Thursday evening. The storm that brought in the snow is now moving north of the area and we’ll see the snow showers taper off overnight. Watch out for icy roads early Friday though as temperatures will drop to the mid-20s overnight.

Glenn Highway commute Thursday evening Snow showers continue to develop across Southcentral tonight. This video was just shared with me of what the commute looks like on the Glenn Highway north of Anchorage this evening. Drive safe! Posted by Melissa Frey on Thursday, October 28, 2021

We’ll get a quick break between storms Friday before the next storm arrives late Friday night. This storm will bring with it heat, high winds, and heavy rain.

The southern Kenai Peninsula will be the first to see the winds picking up and a snow/rain mix falling late Friday. Further north, high winds will arrive near Anchorage early Saturday morning.

A high wind warning is in effect for the Anchorage Hillside, Turnagain Arm, and Portage Valley for winds out of the east of 40-60 mph, gusting to 80 mph from Saturday at 1 a.m. to Sunday at 1 a.m.

The southern Kenai Peninsula and Prince William Sound will see extreme rain with this storm. A flood watch is in effect for rivers and streams near Seward and near Anchor Point as the area will see 3-8 inches of rain from late Friday through early Sunday. If you have any plans to travel between Anchorage and the Kenai Peninsula Saturday, be prepared for dangerous driving conditions.

By Sunday the storm will begin to push back to the west and south, which will allow drier and calmer weather Sunday afternoon and evening, especially near Anchorage.

