Advertisement

Lydia Jacoby is back in the pool with her home team as Seward swimming prepares for regions

The Seward Seahawks swimming at Seward High School.
The Seward Seahawks swimming at Seward High School.(KTUU)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 8:25 AM AKDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gold medalist Lydia Jacoby’s time as a Seward Seahawk swimmer is coming to an end as their region and state championship meets take place over the next two weeks.

For a long time, the Seward High School pool has been a special place for Jacoby and her teammates; it’s where they learned to swim, and where they began lifelong friendships.

“I’ve known most of them my whole life, especially some of the seniors like Wren Dougherty, she was like was my first friend. We’ve known each other since birth,” Jacoby said.

That special relationship with teammates has helped her adjust to the spotlight that comes with being an Olympic champion.

“It’s really great with all the changes that have happened in my life post-Olympics to have my support system, it’s been great,” Jacoby said.

Even though Jacoby’s popularity has grown, her teammates don’t view her differently and feel she’s the same person they swam with growing up.

“She’s a really good leader ... we think of her more as a friend,” Seward swimmer Mia Nappi said.

First-year Seward High School head swim coach Solomon D’Amico said Jacoby focused on becoming more of a leader this season as one of three captains for the Seahawks.

“We’ve tried to encourage her to take more of that outspoken role,” D’Amico said. “Which isn’t necessarily a strength or something she’s comfortable with. But it’s fun to see her take it on and it’s been really fun to see her grow into that.”

D’Amico added leadership is important for their team’s development since the skill level of swimmers ranges from beginner to world-class.

“A lot of times the coach’s voice is the classic Charlie Brown teacher,” D’Amico said. “An Olympic champion tells you something (it) carries a little more weight.”

The Seward High School coach hopes his team’s development in the pool can help them finish the season strong. Jacoby and the Seahawks begin the region meet Friday at the Palmer High School pool, with qualifying swimmers and relay teams advancing to the Alaska School Activities Association swimming state championships at Bartlett High School on Nov. 5.

Swimmers at each region meet can qualify to state by winning their event, and the next 12 fastest times statewide will also qualify. Diving events at state will be comprised of each region’s top two finishers, plus the next eight best scoring divers across the state. The relay races at state will be comprised of each region’s champion team, plus the next four fastest relay times statewide.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. John Morris.
Anchorage’s homelessness coordinator resigns
Anchorage City Hall.
Anchorage Assembly adjourns meeting early as clashes over separation of powers continue
Anchorage firefighters have responded to the scene of a house fire in the Turnagain neighborhood.
Woman charged with arson in Turnagain neighborhood house fire
Eugene Carl Haberman addresses the Anchorage Assembly Dec. 2018. (KTUU file)
Prominent local government testifier Eugene Carl Haberman dies at age 70
Holy Rosary Academy is no longer considered a Catholic Church by the Archdiocese
Holy Rosary Academy loses Catholic school designation from archdiocese

Latest News

Colony High School's Calista Ousley is Alaska's News Source's Athlete of the Week.
Athlete of the Week: Colony volleyball’s Calista Ousley and the secret ingredient to her success
Chicago Blackhawks Vice President/General Manager Stan Bowman, listens to the media during a...
Blackhawks GM resigns under weight of sex abuse investigation
East Anchorage quarterback Kyler Johnson takes a moment of reflection after the Thunderbirds...
East Anchorage football captures 2021 State Championship
East Anchorage celebrates after winning the Division I State Championship Game.
East Juneau Division I State Championship