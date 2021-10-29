Advertisement

Poor classroom ventilation likely contributed to cluster of COVID cases in Hawaii school, health officials say

By HNN Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:46 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) – The Department of Health says poor classroom ventilation likely contributed to a cluster of 30 COVID-19 cases at a school in Hawaii.

According to Hawaii News Now, several mitigation strategies were enforced at the school – including mask wearing, social distancing and on-campus screening and testing.

Health officials, however, said ventilation in the classroom could have been improved.

Officials said teachers had closed windows and doors to limit outdoor noise levels and to maintain the central air conditioning.

The DOH has provided the school with options and guidance to improve ventilation and airflow in the classroom as well as other methods to prevent the spread of COVID between students.

In its latest cluster report, DOH said seven people in a classroom of 30 students and staff tested positive for the virus in August and September.

Officials said another person who had COVID symptoms was also linked to the cluster.

The Health Department said the virus then spread to 22 secondary cases among household members. There were a total of six breakthrough cases — one staff member and five secondary cases.

Officials said one household member, who was unvaccinated, was hospitalized.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. John Morris.
Anchorage’s homelessness coordinator resigns
Anchorage firefighters have responded to the scene of a house fire in the Turnagain neighborhood.
Woman charged with arson in Turnagain neighborhood house fire
Anchorage City Hall.
Anchorage Assembly adjourns meeting early as clashes over separation of powers continue
Holy Rosary Academy is no longer considered a Catholic Church by the Archdiocese
Holy Rosary Academy loses Catholic school designation from archdiocese
Eugene Carl Haberman addresses the Anchorage Assembly Dec. 2018. (KTUU file)
Prominent local government testifier Eugene Carl Haberman dies at age 70

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from the South Court Auditorium on the...
White House renews bid to end ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2007 file photo, Michelle Duggar, left, is surrounded by her children...
Reality TV star Jim Bob Duggar announces run for Arkansas Senate
FILE - In this June 6, 2021 file photo, a youth receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in...
FDA paves way for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations in young kids
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from...
Big, messy, complicated: Biden’s plan churns in Congress
FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2021 file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse appears for a motion hearing in...
Legal experts see strong self-defense claim for Rittenhouse