U.S. intel doesn’t expect to determine origins of COVID-19

Biohazard signs posted on mobile home (Source: WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:47 AM AKDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. intelligence agencies say they likely won’t ever be able to conclude whether COVID-19 spread by animal-to-human transmission or leaked from a lab.

The Director of National Intelligence issued a paper Friday that elaborates on findings released in August of a 90-day review ordered by President Joe Biden. That review said that U.S. intelligence agencies were divided on the origins of the virus but that analysts do not believe the virus was developed as a bioweapon and most agencies believe the virus was not genetically engineered.

The U.S. blames a lack of cooperation from China.

