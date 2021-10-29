Wet and windy heading into the Halloween weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large storm system is heading into southern Alaska starting Friday. The storm is bringing rain to the eastern Aleutians and Alaska Peninsula early in the day and will continue to move east and north.

Coastal areas around Southcentral will see rain with the highest totals around Prince William Sound. Between Friday afternoon and Sunday night, Whittier could see more than seven inches of rain. A flood watch is in effect from Friday night through Monday afternoon for parts of the Kenai Peninsula, including the Anchor River at Anchor Point and Resurrection River, as well as smaller streams in the areas. Parts of the runway at Seward could flood, particularly during high tide Saturday night into Sunday morning.

A high wind warning is in place for Turnagain Arm and the higher elevations around Anchorage and Portage. Turnagain Arm and the Anchorage hillside could see winds out of the east at 50 to 65 mph, with gusts up to 90 mph. The high winds pick up early Saturday morning through early Sunday morning. Eastern Turnagain Arm and Portage could see gusts to 80 mph.

This same system is expected to bring heavy snow to western Alaska. A winter storm warning will go into effect early Saturday morning for the Lower Yukon Valley with five to 10 inches of snow expected and some light ice glaze possible. A winter weather advisory will be in place on Saturday for the lower Koyukuk and middle Yukon Valleys with four to seven inches of snow expected and a light glaze of ice possible. Another winter weather advisory will start early Saturday morning for the upper Kuskokwim Valley from McGrath west. Snow and freezing rain are expected with a snow total of three to six inches expected.

