Highly active aurora forecast for Friday night, Saturday morning

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A highly active aurora is forecast is in effect for early Saturday morning. The Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska Fairbanks rates the aurora as a seven on a scale of zero to nine.

For Alaska, this means the aurora is expected to be active and visible overhead from Utqiagvik as far south as King Salmon and low on the horizon for much of the Aleutian Islands.

It looks like the best time to view the aurora, weather permitting, is early Saturday morning between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Parts of the Lower 48 should be able to see it, including areas as far south Oklahoma, Tennessee and North Carolina.

A strong solar flare erupted above a sunspot in the Sun’s southern hemisphere on Oct. 28. This eruption also produced a coronal mass ejection, or CME. The CME sent high energy particles toward Earth, which will increase the auroral activity.

