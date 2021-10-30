Large storm brings high winds, heavy rain, and snow

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A storm system is moving north from the Pacific and churning over Southcentral Alaska as the weekend gets started.

Warm, wet and windy weather is expected to remain over the region through the weekend. A high wind warning will encompass the higher elevations of the Anchorage Hillside and Turnagain Arm.

East winds will ramp up to 50-65 mph overnight with gusts on the hillside to 80 mph, and up to 90 mph along the arm. Prepare for possible power outages as the storm moves through. It starts at 1 a.m. Saturday through 1 a.m. Sunday.

Winter weather warnings and advisories for snow are issued for western Alaska. Snowfall between Bethel and Aniak could range from 7 to 12 inches.

