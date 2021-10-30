Advertisement

Large storm brings high winds, heavy rain, and snow

High Wind Warning for Anchorage Hillside and Turnagain Arm
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 7:21 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A storm system is moving north from the Pacific and churning over Southcentral Alaska as the weekend gets started.

Warm, wet and windy weather is expected to remain over the region through the weekend. A high wind warning will encompass the higher elevations of the Anchorage Hillside and Turnagain Arm.

East winds will ramp up to 50-65 mph overnight with gusts on the hillside to 80 mph, and up to 90 mph along the arm. Prepare for possible power outages as the storm moves through. It starts at 1 a.m. Saturday through 1 a.m. Sunday.

Winter weather warnings and advisories for snow are issued for western Alaska. Snowfall between Bethel and Aniak could range from 7 to 12 inches.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. John Morris.
Anchorage’s homelessness coordinator resigns
Anchorage firefighters have responded to the scene of a house fire in the Turnagain neighborhood.
Woman charged with arson in Turnagain neighborhood house fire
Anchorage City Hall.
Anchorage Assembly adjourns meeting early as clashes over separation of powers continue
Holy Rosary Academy is no longer considered a Catholic Church by the Archdiocese
Holy Rosary Academy loses Catholic school designation from archdiocese
Bob Gross, general manager of the Inlet Towers, spoke to Alaska's News Source during the...
Anchorage hotel manager to pay government $397,000 after fraudulently receiving COVID relief funds

Latest News

Get your Friday morning weather forecast!
Wet and windy heading into the Halloween weekend
Get your morning weather forecast!
Friday morning weather with Tracy
High Wind Warnings and flood watches in effect for Southcentral
High Wind Warnings, Flood Watches in effect
High Wind Warnings and flood watches in effect for Southcentral
High Wind Warnings, Flood Watches in effect