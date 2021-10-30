Advertisement

PETA wants MLB to rename the ‘bullpen’ to ‘arm barn’

PETA wants MLB to change the name of "bullpen" to "arm barn."
PETA wants MLB to change the name of "bullpen" to "arm barn."(CNN Newsource)
By WXIA Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:51 PM AKDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WXIA) - Certain terminology has been challenged over the last year and now People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is pointing out a concern within baseball.

It says there is a connection to the mistreatment of cows and bulls.

The animal rights organization released a statement that said the term, which indicates where relief pitchers warm up, references the holding area where “terrified bulls are kept before slaughter” and it should be removed from the baseball language.

The alternative suggested was “arm barn,” which it thinks is more “modern” and “animal-friendly.”

Peta even changed its name on Twitter to “arm barn.”

The term “bullpen” has been associated with baseball for at least a century.

Copyright 2021 WXIA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. John Morris.
Anchorage’s homelessness coordinator resigns
Anchorage firefighters have responded to the scene of a house fire in the Turnagain neighborhood.
Woman charged with arson in Turnagain neighborhood house fire
Anchorage City Hall.
Anchorage Assembly adjourns meeting early as clashes over separation of powers continue
Holy Rosary Academy is no longer considered a Catholic Church by the Archdiocese
Holy Rosary Academy loses Catholic school designation from archdiocese
Bob Gross, general manager of the Inlet Towers, spoke to Alaska's News Source during the...
Anchorage hotel manager to pay government $397,000 after fraudulently receiving COVID relief funds

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud celebrates his home run with Dansby Swanson during the eighth...
Braves throw 2-hitter, blank Astros 2-0 for 2-1 Series lead
Restoring the wood bison population
Restoring the wood bison population
Alaska joins lawsuit against vaccine mandate
Alaska joins lawsuit challenging vaccine mandate for federal contractors
U.S. President Joe Biden, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands during a...
Biden, Europeans take up Iran nuclear program in Rome talks