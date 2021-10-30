Advertisement

Restoring the wood bison population proving to be successful

A project years in the making is paying off and restoring a population that was once considered...
A project years in the making is paying off and restoring a population that was once considered endangered in Alaska.(KTUU)
By Ariane Aramburo
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 1:00 PM AKDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wood bison are back. A project years in the making is paying off and restoring a population that was once considered endangered.

“In the early 1900′s, there was a regional extinction of wood bison, they were thought to be completely wiped out and gone from the state,” said Sarah Howard, curator at the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center.

In 2015, the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center worked with the Alaska Department of Fish & Game to release a herd of wood bison back to an area where they once roamed. It was a project seven years in the making, but once they released the wood bison back into the wild, learning to adapt to the environment didn’t happen overnight.

”They went from getting hand-catered food every day, they had bails every day, they never had to really worry about going out to find their own food, to getting flown out into the Innoko (National Wildlife Refuge), they had to become bison again,” she said.

Between 2008 and 2015, the center increased the herd population from 60 to 130, releasing all into the wild, but a significant number ultimately died in the wild.

“That first winter really taught the animals a lot like boy we have to figure out life, some of them wandered onto lakes and rivers and kind of just fell in you know, it just really wasn’t a good year for bison that year,” she said.

Since then, the population has been up and down until last spring, when a record number of calves were born.

“They had 26 calves born out there, which is really a good sign we have really strong healthy moms that are going to raise really strong healthy babies,” Howard said.

There are currently about 110 to 115 wood bison, including the new calves, with a goal to keep the herd growing. The Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center still breeds wood bison and plans to release more into the wild. Ultimately, they’d like to see the herd grow to a population between 500 and 1,000. Hunting this species is not allowed.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. John Morris.
Anchorage’s homelessness coordinator resigns
Anchorage firefighters have responded to the scene of a house fire in the Turnagain neighborhood.
Woman charged with arson in Turnagain neighborhood house fire
Anchorage City Hall.
Anchorage Assembly adjourns meeting early as clashes over separation of powers continue
Holy Rosary Academy is no longer considered a Catholic Church by the Archdiocese
Holy Rosary Academy loses Catholic school designation from archdiocese
Eugene Carl Haberman addresses the Anchorage Assembly Dec. 2018. (KTUU file)
Prominent local government testifier Eugene Carl Haberman dies at age 70

Latest News

The governor appointed Treg Taylor to be Alaska's attorney general.
Alaska joins lawsuit against vaccine mandate for federal contractors
Biohazard signs posted on mobile home (Source: WAFB)
U.S. intel doesn’t expect to determine origins of COVID-19
Anchorage City Hall.
Anchorage Assembly tackles confirmations, funding for shelter services
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived at the Vatican on Friday and met with...
Biden: Pope told him he should ‘keep receiving Communion’