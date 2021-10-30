Restoring the wood bison population proving to be successful

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wood bison are back. A project years in the making is paying off and restoring a population that was once considered endangered.

“In the early 1900′s, there was a regional extinction of wood bison, they were thought to be completely wiped out and gone from the state,” said Sarah Howard, curator at the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center.

In 2015, the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center worked with the Alaska Department of Fish & Game to release a herd of wood bison back to an area where they once roamed. It was a project seven years in the making, but once they released the wood bison back into the wild, learning to adapt to the environment didn’t happen overnight.

”They went from getting hand-catered food every day, they had bails every day, they never had to really worry about going out to find their own food, to getting flown out into the Innoko (National Wildlife Refuge), they had to become bison again,” she said.

Between 2008 and 2015, the center increased the herd population from 60 to 130, releasing all into the wild, but a significant number ultimately died in the wild.

“That first winter really taught the animals a lot like boy we have to figure out life, some of them wandered onto lakes and rivers and kind of just fell in you know, it just really wasn’t a good year for bison that year,” she said.

Since then, the population has been up and down until last spring, when a record number of calves were born.

“They had 26 calves born out there, which is really a good sign we have really strong healthy moms that are going to raise really strong healthy babies,” Howard said.

There are currently about 110 to 115 wood bison, including the new calves, with a goal to keep the herd growing. The Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center still breeds wood bison and plans to release more into the wild. Ultimately, they’d like to see the herd grow to a population between 500 and 1,000. Hunting this species is not allowed.

