Troopers arrest Palmer man near Hatcher Pass neighborhood

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers arrested a Palmer man following a reported house fire near Gold Bullion Boulevard in Palmer on Friday.

Troopers report responding to a call for assistance around 7 p.m. to discover a house on fire and arrested 55-year-old Shanye David of Palmer.

David was charged with criminal mischief in the third degree and taken to Mat-Su Pretrial facility, while investigation into the fire by troopers and the fire marshals continues.

Gold Bullion Boulevard is just one street past New Hope Street, where a man was fatally stabbed last weekend.

Troopers have yet to respond to requests for comment by Alaska’s News Source.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as information becomes available.

