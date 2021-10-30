Advertisement

Troopers arrest Palmer man near Hatcher Pass neighborhood

Police lights.
Police lights.(KKTV)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 10:17 AM AKDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers arrested a Palmer man following a reported house fire near Gold Bullion Boulevard in Palmer on Friday.

Troopers report responding to a call for assistance around 7 p.m. to discover a house on fire and arrested 55-year-old Shanye David of Palmer.

David was charged with criminal mischief in the third degree and taken to Mat-Su Pretrial facility, while investigation into the fire by troopers and the fire marshals continues.

Gold Bullion Boulevard is just one street past New Hope Street, where a man was fatally stabbed last weekend.

Troopers have yet to respond to requests for comment by Alaska’s News Source.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Gross, general manager of the Inlet Towers, spoke to Alaska's News Source during the...
Anchorage hotel manager to pay government $397,000 after fraudulently receiving COVID relief funds
Anchorage firefighters have responded to the scene of a house fire in the Turnagain neighborhood.
Woman charged with arson in Turnagain neighborhood house fire
The governor appointed Treg Taylor to be Alaska's attorney general.
Alaska joins lawsuit against vaccine mandate for federal contractors
Marie Cleveland (right), who experiences homelessness, relaxes outside the Sullivan Arena in...
‘I’d rather sleep outside’: People experiencing homelessness talk about life inside the Sullivan Arena
Holy Rosary Academy is no longer considered a Catholic Church by the Archdiocese
Holy Rosary Academy loses Catholic school designation from archdiocese

Latest News

Northern lights.
Highly active aurora forecast for Friday night, Saturday morning
Downtown Palmer, AK
Three candidates seek last minutes votes in race for MatSu Borough mayor
Alaska State Troopers working to fill vacancies
Alaska State Troopers working to fill vacancies
Restoring the wood bison population
Restoring the wood bison population