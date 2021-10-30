UAA men’s basketball back on the court after over 600 days

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - When the University Alaska Anchorage men’s basketball team takes the floor Friday night for the Green and Gold game, it will be the first competitive game for the team with referees in 601 days.

The Seawolves have a mix of fresh faces and returning players, including Oggie Pantovic and Tobin Karlberg who were both named to the preseason All Great Northwest Athletic Conference team.

“The pieces we have all fit with our system, but they still have to play the system, and so that’s one of the big things,” head coach Rusty Osborne said. “Defensively and offensively are they buying in, or are they trying to do what we are asking them to do and play the way that the Seawolves want to play.”

The team has a tough start to the season with their first eight games coming against teams that played last year. Normally the Seawolves would schedule Outside scrimmages to prepare for the season, but this year that is not the case, giving the Green and Gold intra-squad scrimmage and alumni game much more importance.

Along with having two players named to the preseason All-GNAC team, the team was selected to finish second in the GNAC in a preseason poll, which brings the pressure of expectations.

“It means, you know, that people are respecting us, but at the same time it means that we gotta go out and defend that and prove that, so it’s kind of two sided,” said Karlberg, now a veteran on the team. “Like it’s great, but at the same time it doesn’t mean a whole lot.”

The Green and Gold game takes place Friday at 7 p.m. at the Alaska Airlines Center, then next week on Nov. 6 they play the ghosts of Seawolves past in the annual alumni game at 7 p.m. as well.

Osborne said to expect a good game from the alumni as the current UAA squad prepares to play their first official game at Hawaii Pacific on Nov. 13.

