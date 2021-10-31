High winds cause power outages near Wasilla

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) -Some homeowners near Wasilla began experiencing power outages due to high winds early Saturday morning, which reached a peak early Sunday morning of as many as 10,000 members of Matanuska Electric Association.

Matanuska Electric Association Public Relations Manager Jennifer Castro said that the peak of power outages was experienced at approximately 3:00 a.m. on Oct. 31 and crews of linemen have been working to fix downed power lines caused by wind damage.

“We started seeing outages around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday and at the peak we had about 10,000 members without power at around 3:00 a.m. this morning. We’ve had linemen crews working non-stop to get our members back on safely and as quickly as possible,” Castro said. “As of noon today, we have about 1,400 members still without power and we will continue to work until we have everyone back on. These outages are caused by trees from outside of the rights of way falling on to the lines.”

According to the MEA outage map, the majority of the outages that have occurred are in the Nancy Lakes/Willow/ Caswell Lakes service area.

Castro issued a reminder to MEA members not to attempt to remove any trees that have fallen on active power lines.

“Please call our dispatchers immediately if you observe a tree touching an overhead line at 907-746-POWR (7697) and provide the location information,” Castro said.

This is a developing story.

