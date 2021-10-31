Advertisement

Landslide closes Sterling Highway

A landslide has temporarily closed the Sterling Highway near milepost 50 after heavy rains caused the slide in the early morning of Oct. 31.(Alaska DOT&PF)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 9:56 AM AKDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COOPER LANDING, Alaska (KTUU) - Heavy rains on the Kenai Peninsula have caused three landslides, one of which covered the road completely.

The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities has responded to a landslide near milepost 50 of the Sterling Highway early Sunday morning which closed the road. The slide near Cooper Landing is approximately 100 feet wide, according to Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Shannon McCarthy.

“It’s a pretty big one,” McCarthy said. “It’s across both lanes. Maintenance set up traffic control early this morning.”

McCarthy said that a geotechnical engineer with the Department of Transportation would fly a drone to assess the damage to the road and determine potential the dangers of excavating the landslide.

“They’ve positioned equipment on both sides of the slide so they can get it cleaned up pretty quick,” McCarthy said.

Two other small landslides were reported near milepost 21 and milepost 45 of the Seward Highway. Debris from both slides was quickly removed from the roadway. McCarthy said that the “excessive rain” that has fallen on the Kenai Peninsula made soils wet and heavy, causing all three landslides that entered the roadway.

