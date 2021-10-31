Seniors show off their skills at the 44th Al Aska Shriners Classic

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The football game features the best seniors in the state from all three divisions going head to head inside The Dome. Not only is it a chance for players from all over the state to show off their talents but also all of the money that is raised goes directly to Shriner’s children’s hospitals.

“I think that it is very important to have the best of the best we have division one, two and three and it’s not the size of the school it is the size of the heart of the player, so I love watching division three playing against a division one and they all hold their own.” Said Jack Clouse Past Petentate of the Al Aska Shriners.

The game featured the Maroon team and the Silver team with both of the squads having a mix of large and small schools. The teams got to practice and get to know each other for three days, the head coach of the Maroon team is Tim Davis from West Anchorage and for the Silver it was Galen Brantley Jr. from Soldotna High School. While it was an all-star game there was no shortage of big hits because for many of the players this is the last chance for them to show off their skills.

“Some kids for them they probably knew this was going to be their last football game forever or like last high school game, so everybody took it like it was going to be their last game or play as its like their last game, so everybody went pedal to the metal” Said Damarion Delaney the MVP of the game.

The game featured three different camera angles to help give athletes more footage that can help them get recruited. A split the pot raffle was also held during the game, the winner turned out to be a Shriner’s child who had been in the hospital system for 18 years.

“I didn’t even know what the Shriners was before this game, we came and they gave us a great dinner and introduction on what they do and everything out here is bigger than football” Said Noah Chambers, offensive MVP for the Silver team.

The game was held inside of The Dome where they also had a vaccine clinic, the clinic gave out so many doses that they ran out before the second half even started. Offensive, defensive and lineman MVP’s were given out after the game with each MVP getting a special ball to commemorate the achievement.

The Maroon team came out on top 44-30 but it wasn’t the score that mattered it was the exposure for the athletes and the chance to raise some money in need. The Alaska Shriners Football Classic has a saying " Strong legs run so weak legs may walk” and that was never more true than at the 44th edition of the event.

