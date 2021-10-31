Advertisement

Seniors show off their skills at the 44th Al Aska Shriners Classic

By Austin Sjong
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 11:16 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The football game features the best seniors in the state from all three divisions going head to head inside The Dome. Not only is it a chance for players from all over the state to show off their talents but also all of the money that is raised goes directly to Shriner’s children’s hospitals.

“I think that it is very important to have the best of the best we have division one, two and three and it’s not the size of the school it is the size of the heart of the player, so I love watching division three playing against a division one and they all hold their own.” Said Jack Clouse Past Petentate of the Al Aska Shriners.

The game featured the Maroon team and the Silver team with both of the squads having a mix of large and small schools. The teams got to practice and get to know each other for three days, the head coach of the Maroon team is Tim Davis from West Anchorage and for the Silver it was Galen Brantley Jr. from Soldotna High School. While it was an all-star game there was no shortage of big hits because for many of the players this is the last chance for them to show off their skills.

“Some kids for them they probably knew this was going to be their last football game forever or like last high school game, so everybody took it like it was going to be their last game or play as its like their last game, so everybody went pedal to the metal” Said Damarion Delaney the MVP of the game.

The game featured three different camera angles to help give athletes more footage that can help them get recruited. A split the pot raffle was also held during the game, the winner turned out to be a Shriner’s child who had been in the hospital system for 18 years.

“I didn’t even know what the Shriners was before this game, we came and they gave us a great dinner and introduction on what they do and everything out here is bigger than football” Said Noah Chambers, offensive MVP for the Silver team.

The game was held inside of The Dome where they also had a vaccine clinic, the clinic gave out so many doses that they ran out before the second half even started. Offensive, defensive and lineman MVP’s were given out after the game with each MVP getting a special ball to commemorate the achievement.

The Maroon team came out on top 44-30 but it wasn’t the score that mattered it was the exposure for the athletes and the chance to raise some money in need. The Alaska Shriners Football Classic has a saying " Strong legs run so weak legs may walk” and that was never more true than at the 44th edition of the event.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Gross, general manager of the Inlet Towers, spoke to Alaska's News Source during the...
Anchorage hotel manager to pay government $397,000 after fraudulently receiving COVID relief funds
A house on Gold Bullion Boulevard burns near Hatcher Pass on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
Palmer man arrested in connection to house fire near Hatcher Pass
Marie Cleveland (right), who experiences homelessness, relaxes outside the Sullivan Arena in...
‘I’d rather sleep outside’: People experiencing homelessness talk about life inside the Sullivan Arena
COVID-19.
Alaska reports 4 deaths, more than 800 COVID cases Friday as hospitalizations remain high
A panel of the Food and Drug Administration’s outside vaccine advisers voted on Tuesday to back...
Alaska families, doctors discuss COVID vaccines for kids, potential side effects

Latest News

SHRINERS AL ASKA 44TH ANNUAL FOOTBALL CLASSIC
SHRINERS AL ASKA 44TH ANNUAL FOOTBALL CLASSIC
UAA men's basketball.
UAA men’s basketball back on the court after over 600 days
The Seward Seahawks swimming at Seward High School.
Lydia Jacoby is back in the pool with her home team as Seward swimming prepares for regions
Colony High School's Calista Ousley is Alaska's News Source's Athlete of the Week.
Athlete of the Week: Colony volleyball’s Calista Ousley and the secret ingredient to her success