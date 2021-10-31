Three candidates seek office as Mat-Su Borough’s next mayor

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Voters will choose between three candidates when they cast their ballots on Election Day next week for the next Matanuska-Susitna borough mayor.

Polls opened for early and absentee voting on Oct. 18 and will remain open for those specific ballots through Monday, Nov. 1. Voters can cast ballots in person on Tuesday, Nov. 2 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Mat-Su has experienced more growth than any other region of the state recently. Census data shows that the Mat-Su grew by 20.3% the last census in 2010, accumulating 18,086 additional residents.

While all three candidates have recent experience as elected officials in the Mat-Su Valley, Palmer Mayor Edna DeVries is the only candidate who currently holds office. Current Borough Mayor Vern Halter has served since 2015 and reached his limit for terms, prohibiting Halter from running for reelection.

“Our economy is going good and so we’ve had some new businesses in town,” DeVries said. “I don’t think we had one business shut down because of the COVID.”

DeVries has been mayor of the city of Palmer since 2016, but said she wants to leave City Hall and move down the street to the Dorothy Swanda Jones borough building as the new mayor. DeVries previously held the office in 1983, and currently serves as a secretary for the Alaska Republican Party.

“I think my experience, both on the state level as a former state senator, as well as here at the city of Palmer, it’s just the experience that needs to be there for the next borough mayor,” DeVries said.

DeVries won her bid for reelection a Palmer mayor by three votes in 2018 and challenged Representative DeLena Johnson for her seat in the Alaska House of Representatives that same year, losing to the woman who served as Palmer’s mayor prior to DeVries. DeVries faces two other candidates with recent experience in the Mat-Su borough.

Former Wasilla Mayor Bert Cottle was the first to file his intent to run for office, doing so more than six months prior to the election, but initially announced he was withdrawing from the race due to health concerns on Sept. 27. Cottle then announced less than a month later that his health had improved enough with chemotherapy to continue to seek the mayoral office.

“I feel good, my doctor says I’m good,” Cottle said. “I’d already missed the withdrawal deadline, so I called the clerk’s office and they said your name is on the ballot.”

Term limits ended Cottle’s run as mayor of Wasilla in 2020 after six years in office. Cottle’s previous experience as mayor in Valdez and Wasilla led to his election as a past president of the Alaska Municipal League, and Cottle also served in law enforcement for decades. Cottle spoke with Alaska’s News Source from MyHouse in Wasilla, where he serves as a board member.

“We’ve got 33,000 cars a day going through Wasilla. In a one-mile grid in Wasilla we have over 60,000 cars a day coming through,” Cottle said. “We need more (infrastructure) on the roads, we need to get the roads up and then going.”

Matthew Beck was the last candidate to announce he was joining the race for mayor, but received an endorsement from Halter less than three weeks before Election Day and has raised more than any other candidate, according to his seven-day report filed Oct. 26 with the Alaska Public Offices Commission. Beck served on the Mat-Su Borough Assembly from 2013 to 2019 and was selected by his fellow assembly members to be deputy mayor for the final four years of his time in office.

“We continue to be a place where families can come and feel safe, enjoy our parks and our trails, enjoy our strong schools,” Beck said.

Beck said he wants to get more people involved, especially when it comes to borough politics.

“Reaching out to those who are often overlooked, especially those that live outside the city limits, kind of on the furthest parts of the borough to be connected,” Beck said.

Cottle has not filed financial reports, which is not required for campaigns that raise less than $5,000. Beck has $2,590.02 in cash on hand and has raised $41,810.93 over the course of his campaign, according to APOC. Beck received donations from Halter, assembly members Stephanie Nowers and Tim Hale, and Mat-Su Borough School Board member Sarah Welton. Beck also received donations from the Alaska public employees association, NEA-Alaska PACE, AFL CIO gaming, and the ASEA/AFSCME Local 52.

DeVries received donations from former chief of staff to Gov. Dunleavy, Tuckerman Babcock, school board member Jim Hart, assembly candidate Dolores McKee and two separate donations from Palmer Council member Pam Melin. DeVries seven-day report filed Oct. 24 shows $20,201.13 of total income and $6,723.72 in cash on hand. DeVries received financial contributions from the Valley Republican Women, the Mat-Su Republican Women, the Alaska Republicans, Inc., and Alaska Republican Assembly.

