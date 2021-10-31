Winds diminish but coastal heavy rains continue

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Another powerhouse storm system moved across the Aleutians and into Southwest and Southcentral Alaska on Saturday bringing with it strong gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Harding Icefield, located west of Seward, recorded a peak wind gust of 100 mph. Portage had a peak wind gust of 89 mph, McHugh Peak, near Flattop in southeast Anchorage recorded 70 mph. Whittier topped out at 61 mph and 55 mph wind gusts were recorded as far north as Wasilla. Fortunately, the strongest wind gusts have already occurred, but gusty breezes in the 30 to 40 mph range will continue through the overnight and into the day on Sunday before diminishing further. As a result, High Wind Warnings across the region should be allowed to expire at 1 AM Sunday.,

In the rainfall department, as of 6pm, Whittier tops the list at just over eight inches with heavy rain still being reported. Seward is at a distant second with 3.02 inches and Homer is closing in on 1.25 inches. Sadly though, a strong fetch of moisture flowing in off the north Pacific will continue to wring itself out in the form of heavy rainfall for these same locations, and the remainder of Prince William Sound not just into Sunday, but into Monday as well. Several more inches of rain are forecast to fall, thus increasing the threat for flooding over the next couple of days. Children and parents heading out for trick-or-treating Sunday evening will need to plan wet weather gear around costumes.

Much of the storm’s main energy will begin to fizzle out as it moves into interior Alaska early in the week. The strong flow of southerly and southeasterly air off the Pacific will keep the threat for additional light to moderate rainfall along the Kenai and Prince William Sound. In the Anchorage metro, however, mostly cloudy skies, with a few sunny breaks from time to time, will be accompanied by scattered showers as the mountains to the south and east block much of the storm’s moisture. The southerly wind flow will also help to keep temperatures well above normal, generally into the low to mid 40s for Sunday. So, not as wet and nasty Sunday evening for Halloween in the metro.

For trick-or-treaters on Sunday evening,

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.