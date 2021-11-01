Advertisement

Collision involving bicycle closes downtown street to traffic

An accident between a person riding a bicycle and a vehicle has closed all lanes of northbound...
An accident between a person riding a bicycle and a vehicle has closed all lanes of northbound 9th Avenue at A Street.(Dave Leval)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 5:09 PM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are reporting that all lanes of 9th Avenue are closed at A Street near an accident that occurred Sunday evening.

Police wrote in a community alert that a collision between a vehicle and person riding a bicycle occurred at 4:06 p.m. at the intersection of 9th Avenue and A Street, closing traffic on 9th Avenue at A Street.

There is one lane of A Street open going northbound, according to police. Drivers along 9th Avenue and A Street are asked to use alternate routes.

“The cyclist was transported to the hospital in unknown condition,” said Associate Director of Community Relations Sunny Guerin via email.

Guerin also wrote that a Nixle alert with updated information would be posted shortly.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

