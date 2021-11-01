Advertisement

Death investigation in west Anchorage suspicious

Anchorage police are investigating a death in the 3500-block of Indiana Street that has been deemed suspicious
Anchorage police are investigating a death in the 3500-block of Indiana Street that has been deemed suspicious(Mike Ross)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 4:45 PM AKDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating a death on the 3500-block of Indiana Street.

Police report that at 12:47 p.m., dispatch received a call about a man dead inside his home in west Anchorage. Police responded with he crime scene team to process the scene.

“While the circumstances surrounding the death are still under investigation, police have deemed this suspicious in nature,” wrote police.

Associate Director of Community Relations Sunny Guerin told Alaska’s News Source that additional details were not available as of publishing.

This is a developing story.

