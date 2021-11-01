Advertisement

Jon Bon Jovi tests positive for COVID-19, cancels concert

FILE - Jon Bon Jovi performs at the fifth annual Love Rocks NYC concert to benefit God's Love...
FILE - Jon Bon Jovi performs at the fifth annual Love Rocks NYC concert to benefit God's Love We Deliver at the Beacon Theatre on Thursday, June 3, 2021, in New York. Bon Jovi tested positive for COVID-19 during a rapid test just before he was set to perform a concert in Miami Beach.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:07 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Jon Bon Jovi tested positive for COVID-19 during a rapid test just before he was set to perform a concert in Miami Beach.

An announcer took to the stage to give the crowd the bad news just before Saturday night’s concert at Loews South Beach was set to begin, WSVN in Miami reported.

Bon Jovi, 59, and his bandmates took rapid tests just before the concert and Bon Jovi tested positive. He is fully vaccinated. Ticket holders were required to show proof of vaccination or negative test results to get into the concert, the highlight of a three-day hotel package costing up to thousands of dollars a person.

“Jon feels great,” the announcer told the crowd, adding that the “Livin’ On a Prayer” singer was going to bed.

He also had been scheduled to participate in a Q & A session and a photo op on Saturday night.

There was no word on whether the concert would be rescheduled.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A landslide has temporarily closed the Sterling Highway near milepost 50 after heavy rains...
Landslide closes Sterling Highway near Cooper Landing through Sunday night
Ruane Road washed out due to heavy rains Sunday morning.
Girdwood road washed out due to rain
Anchorage police are investigating a death in the 3500-block of Indiana Street that has been...
Anchorage police investigating suspicious death in West Anchorage
Bob Gross, general manager of the Inlet Towers, spoke to Alaska's News Source during the...
Anchorage hotel manager to pay government $397,000 after fraudulently receiving COVID relief funds
An accident between a person riding a bicycle and a vehicle has closed all lanes of northbound...
Collision involving bicycle closes downtown street to traffic

Latest News

A police boat patrols the waters next to the Scottish Event Campus, the venue for the COP26...
Leaders dial up doomsday warning to kick-start climate talks
Relatives of Luis Enrique Rodriguez, who died of COVID-19, visit where he was buried on a hill...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team holds briefing as global death toll tops 5 million in under 2 years
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Judge hopes to seat Kyle Rittenhouse jury within a day
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference at the conclusion of the G20 leaders...
Biden swings focus of climate effort from US to the world
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new term, in Washington, Monday, Oct....
Supreme Court won’t hear case involving transgender rights