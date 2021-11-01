Landslide risk remains high across portions of Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s been 72 hours since rain started falling across parts of Southcentral and it shows no signs of letting up. As of Monday morning, Portage is closing in on nearly two feet of rain, with even more expected through the middle of the week. This is leading to a threat of landslides and washed out roads, both of which have already been reported across Southcentral. The biggest impacts have been along the Sterling Highway, where slopes remain unstable, and along Girdwood, where one road has already washed out.

While we’re seeing voids in the rain bands this morning, heavier rain builds in once more through the day. The main driver in this weather pattern is an upper level ridge over Canada. This is blocking a trough to our west and causing it to stall out. As a result of this, Southcentral is wedged in between the two and pulling in plenty of moisture and warmth into the region. The extent of this is being felt as far north as the Brooks Range, where a winter weather advisory remains in place for the area.

Over the coming days, more rain will push through Southcentral, where up to three to six inches of additional rain is likely. The heaviest rain will be fixated on the Prince William Sound and Portage area, with areas south of the Sterling Highway seeing anywhere from one to two inches of additional rain. This will lead to an increased threat of landslides and washed-out roads. Always remember to remain vigilant. If you see something, report it and as always, if you come across a flooded roadway, turn around.

While rain will be our dominant precipitation type, it is possible we could see some snow showers each night as temperatures fall into the 30s. While warmer air looks to win out, there is a trough of colder air to our west that could spill into the region. Even if it does, little snow amounts will be expected, with it melting as the rain moves back in.

Another area of concern is the backcountry. The mountains have received plenty of snow this year and with several areas seeing significant snow accumulations through Wednesday, avalanche danger will be an issue. You’ll certainly want to continue to monitor the situation in the days ahead.

The rain lets up Wednesday, with drier weather returning through the rest of the week. Starting Thursday night, colder air makes a return to Southcentral. Temperatures will fall back near freezing by weeks end, with overnight lows near freezing. While it does look drier, there is a small chance we could see some snow flurries Friday into Saturday.

Have a wonderful week!

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.