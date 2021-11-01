One dead in single motorcycle crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The driver of a motorcycle is dead after what Anchorage police say was a single motorcycle collision at the roundabout on C Street and O’Malley Road.

Police responded to the crash at 7:11 p.m. Sunday, according to a community alert.

According to a police statement, the initial investigation indicates the motorcyclist was traveling south on C Street and lost control in the roundabout. The driver was dead at the scene. The driver’s name will be released after next of kin have been notified.

Both C Street roundabouts were initially closed while police investigated, but all lanes were reopened by just after 10 p.m., police wrote.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

