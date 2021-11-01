Advertisement

One dead in single motorcycle crash

Anchorage police say one person is dead in a single motorcycle collision that occurred at C Street and O'Malley Road on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.(Jeremy Kashatok/Alaska's News Source)
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 10:54 PM AKDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The driver of a motorcycle is dead after what Anchorage police say was a single motorcycle collision at the roundabout on C Street and O’Malley Road.

Police responded to the crash at 7:11 p.m. Sunday, according to a community alert.

According to a police statement, the initial investigation indicates the motorcyclist was traveling south on C Street and lost control in the roundabout. The driver was dead at the scene. The driver’s name will be released after next of kin have been notified.

Both C Street roundabouts were initially closed while police investigated, but all lanes were reopened by just after 10 p.m., police wrote.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

