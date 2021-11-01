Overdue Juneau hiker found dead Monday near Dredge Lake

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - An overdue hiker was found dead Monday morning after a search ensued when he was reported missing over the weekend.

According to the Alaska State Troopers and the Juneau Police Department, 63-year-old Douglas Shockley, a Juneau resident, was reported missing on Sunday afternoon. State and wildlife troopers responded to the trailhead of the Dredge Lake Trail in Juneau, a hiking area in the Mendenhall Glacier Recreation Area.

According to a press release from the Juneau police, Shockley’s family said they had last heard from him around noon on Saturday, Oct. 30 “when he said he was going to go hike in the Dredge Lake area, a common hiking location for him.”

His family learned Shockley had not returned on Sunday and that his vehicle was still parked at the Dredge Lake Trailhead, according to the release. Law enforcement attempted to call Shockley’s phone, but according to an online dispatch report from troopers, it went straight to voicemail.

The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center confirmed the data from the hiker’s cellphone was consistent with being in the Dredge Lake area, but wasn’t able to provide an exact location, according to the trooper dispatch. First responders from the Juneau Police Department, AK Seadogs and the Juneau Mountain Rescue along with state and wildlife troopers all went to the Dredge Lake Trailhead and began a search on Sunday.

The effort also included an aerial search by the U.S. Coast Guard, but Shockley was not found by the end of Sunday. The search resumed around 8 a.m. Monday, according to troopers, and Shockley’s body was found around 9 a.m.

According to the Juneau police, his body was found in the Dredge Lake area about 1/4 mile off the established trail. His family has been notified.

The Juneau Police Department began an investigation into the death on Monday.

“The preliminary investigation showed no signs of trauma to the body, which will be sent to the Alaska Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy,” police wrote in the release.

The investigation is ongoing, Juneau police said.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.