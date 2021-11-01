Storm still significantly impacting Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It has been a wild and very wet 36 hours across the hills and mountains south and east of town as an intense winter-type storm system slowly spins over the region. Strong winds out of the south first brought strong winds Friday night into Saturday morning. Since Saturday afternoon, however, the same southerly flow brought with it a surge of moisture from the Pacific Ocean. This “atmospheric river” has been causing a tremendous amount of rain to much of the Kenai Peninsula, Copper River Basin, and Prince William Sound areas. As of early Sunday evening, Whittier and the Portage Glacier area have picked up close to 20 inches of rain since the storm began Friday night! Reports from the National Weather Service cooperative observer network report widespread three to eight inches from just south of Hope through Cooper Landing and into Moose Pass. The heavy amounts of rain have prompted areas of flooding, a few washed out roadways, and even some landslides on Sunday. Travel along the Seward and Sterling highways will continue to be greatly impacted into Monday as a result.

Unfortunately, the slow-moving nature of the storm system will keep that plume of moisture focused on the Kenai and western Prince William Sound communities through Monday. It is possible that another two to four inches of rain could fall by Monday afternoon, which will only continue the threat for flooding and landslides in the mountainous terrain. Moisture sticks around into Tuesday but colder air working in Monday night, will change much of this over to snow and thus ending the flooding and landslide threat.

On the other side of the mountains, in the Anchorage and Mat-Su Valley, the weather has been significantly quiet by comparison for Halloween weekend. Trick-or-treaters went searching for candy under gray and gloomy skies. A few scattered rain showers have and will continue to survive the trip over the mountains keeping it damp into the start of the upcoming week, but temperatures will remain above normal with highs near 40 and lows only dropping down to around freezing.

