Active shooter situation unfolds overnight in Kake

An active shooter situation began sometime after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in Kake, according to the...
An active shooter situation began sometime after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in Kake, according to the president of the Organized Village of Kake.(Google Maps/Alaska's News Source)
By Hank Davis
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:18 AM AKDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - According to Joel Jackson, president of the Organized Village of Kake, an active shooter situation began sometime after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Jackson told Alaska’s News Source that the situation appears to be under control, and no injuries have been reported; however, schools and businesses remain in lockdown. Alaska State Troopers indicated that an individual in Kake reportedly fired a weapon into the air multiple times, but that nobody in the village has been targeted.

According to Jackson, the village normally has two village public safety officers on a two-week rotation, but no officers are currently present there. McDaniel confirmed that troopers are en route to Kupreanof Island.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

