Active shooter situation unfolds overnight in Kake

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - According to Joel Jackson, president of the Organized Village of Kake, an active shooter situation began sometime after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Jackson told Alaska’s News Source that the situation appears to be under control, and no injuries have been reported; however, schools and businesses remain in lockdown. Alaska State Troopers indicated that an individual in Kake reportedly fired a weapon into the air multiple times, but that nobody in the village has been targeted.

According to Jackson, the village normally has two village public safety officers on a two-week rotation, but no officers are currently present there. McDaniel confirmed that troopers are en route to Kupreanof Island.

