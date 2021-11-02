Alaska reports 3 deaths, more than 1,500 COVID cases over the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state of Alaska reported more than 1,500 additional COVID-19 infections over the weekend and three Alaska resident deaths related to the virus, as COVID-19 hospitalizations dipped slightly.

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 1,547 additional COVID-19 cases from over the last three days, 21 of which are among nonresidents. The state health department reported that there were 625 cases reported to the state on Friday, 564 cases Saturday and 358 reported Sunday.

The health department also reported three additional COVID-19 deaths, all Alaska residents. They were an Anchorage woman who was 80 or older, an Anchorage man in his 70s and a Fairbanks man in his 60s. These deaths reported Monday bring the total reported since the start of the pandemic to 702 Alaska residents and 26 nonresidents who have died in the state.

State case data shows a slight decrease in new COVID-19 cases this week compared to the week of Oct. 18-24, but COVID-19 cases in Alaska remain high overall, and Alaska still leads other states in that regard. Data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention show that Alaska still leads the nation for the rate of new cases per capita.

Alaska’s current COVID-19 case rate of 623.5 cases per 100,000 people over the last week is more than four times the current national case rate.

The strain continues to be high on Alaska hospitals as well, though the state’s hospital data dashboard shows a total of 202 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide. That’s slightly down from the record high of 243 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported last week.

The president of the Alaska State Hospital and Nursing Home Association has said that even if COVID-19 cases do level out in the state, it will take longer to see that translate to hospitals in terms of capacity. At least 20 Alaska hospitals and health care facilities are operating under crisis standards of care since the state activated those guidelines for them.

Alaska also continues to see a high rate of positive COVID-19 tests. State testing data shows the average rate of positivity over the last seven days is 8.53%. Health experts say the threshold of 5% indicates widespread community transmission of the virus.

The state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows that more than 60% of eligible Alaskans age 12 and older are now fully vaccinated, and that more than 65% have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Of the 1,547 COVID-19 cases reported Monday, 1,526 of them were identified among Alaska residents of the following communities:

Anchorage: 539

Greater Wasilla area: 143

Fairbanks: 101

Nome Census Area: 85

Greater Palmer area: 69

Kenai: 46

Eagle River: 38

Juneau: 34

Nome: 34

North Pole: 32

Northwest Arctic Borough: 29

Soldotna: 28

Copper River Census Area: 21

Homer: 21

Kotzebue: 21

Utqiaġvik: 21

Bethel Census Area: 18

Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 18

Bethel: 16

Chugiak: 15

North Slope Borough: 13

Anchor Point: 12

Kenai Peninsula Borough South: 12

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 12

Delta Junction: 11

Ketchikan: 11

Willow: 10

Bristol Bay/ Lake and Peninsula: 9

Dillingham Census Area: 9

Houston/Big Lake area: 9

Kodiak: 8

Skagway: 8

Kusilvak Census Area: 7

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 6

Sitka: 6

Tok: 6

Hoonah-Angoon plus Yakutat: 4

Sterling: 4

Sutton-Alpine: 4

Aleutians East Borough: 3

Dillingham: 3

Ester: 3

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 3

Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 3

Seward: 3

Valdez: 3

Fritz Creek: 2

Petersburg: 2

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 2

Wrangell: 2

Chevak: 1

Chugach Census Area: 1

Girdwood: 1

Healy: 1

Kodiak Island Borough: 1

Nikiski: 1

Unknown location: 1

The state also reported an additional 21 nonresident cases from over the last three days. Of those, eight were in Anchorage, three were in Fairbanks and three were in the greater Wasilla area.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.