Anchorage School District to offer COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children, pending CDC authorization

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may make its decision on whether to authorize COVID-19 shots for children age 5-11 as early as this week. When and if it does, the Anchorage School District says it will be ready.

Th CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is set to meet Tuesday. The CDC must sign off on the panel’s decision.

The district is organizing large-scale vaccine clinics that are geared toward children at their district headquarters located at the intersection of Boniface Parkway and East Northern Lights Boulevard, according to a letter to families written by Superintendent Deena Bishop. Bishop emphasized the vaccines are completely optional for both students and staff and there is no talk of making them mandatory.

“The COVID vaccine is absolutely optional,” Bishop said.” We have an additional 21,000 people that could be eligible, young people ages 5 to 11 and we are set up and ready if parents would like a vaccine for their child. But if not, there are no consequences at our schools for that.”

According to the district, both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available, in first and second doses, with boosters available as well for those who are eligible for them.

The clinics will be open to community members as well as staff and students. Parents or guardians need to accompany their children. These will be walk-in clinics, but people will be able to pre-register.

Location:

ASD Education Center, in the Atrium 5530 E. Northern Lights Blvd., from 2-8 p.m.

Dates:

Wednesday, Nov. 3

Thursday, Nov. 4

Friday, Nov. 5

Monday, Nov. 8

Tuesday, Nov. 9

Wednesday, Nov. 10

Monday, Nov. 22

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Wednesday, Nov. 24

Monday, Nov 29

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Wednesday, Dec. 1

Drive-through clinics

The district will also hold two drive-through vaccine clinics, on Saturday, Nov. 13 at Service High School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Saturday, Nov. 20 at Bettye Davis East Anchorage High School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition to vaccine clinics, the district has also started offering COVID-19 testing at every school for staff or students who are experiencing symptoms. The PCR testing is done in the school nurse’s office. The tests are delivered to a local lab and results are available within hours.

The district said the quick results will allow both students and teachers who are healthy to return to class much faster.

