Atmospheric river continues to deliver warm and wet weather to Southcentral Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Aside from a quick break this morning, the rain has been non-stop in Seward since Friday. Seward has seen more than 6.5 inches of rain in the last 72 hours with more on the way. Even more rain has fallen in the Kenai Mountains and more than 22 inches of rain has come down since Friday in Portage. Area roads and hillsides are not able to support that much water in such a short period of time, causing landslides and road failures.

Until Monday, this storm was primarily a wind event for Anchorage and the Valley where winds gusts reached 35-70 mph causing trees and branches to come down.

That storm continues to move north though, now also bringing more significant rain to Anchorage and the Valley. Temperatures held in the upper 30s and low 40s most of Monday but will drop to near freezing overnight. This will allow the rain to stay as snow for a brief period of time in Anchorage, Kenai, and the Valley. Temperatures will warm quickly, back above freezing Tuesday, returning to the low 40s. That’s about seven degrees above normal for this time of year.

Drier weather is likely Wednesday with temperatures staying consistently in the low 40s during the day and low 30s overnight. We’ll see another round of a wintry mix Thursday before temperatures begin to fall heading into the weekend.

By early next week, temperatures will be down to the teens during the day and low 20s overnight.

