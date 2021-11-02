Advertisement

Dishing Up Alaska: Two chefs, one challenge

Chef Drew Johnson and Chef Amy Foote dish up two fabulous dishes.
Chef Drew Johnson and Chef Amy Foote dish up two fabulous dishes.
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:07 PM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Take two chefs, give them four mystery ingredients and 30 minutes to make up their best dish, and you’ve got Dishing Up Alaska.

Alaska’s News Source’s Tracy Sinclare, host of the weekly Growing Alaska franchise, challenged two professional chefs to take items grown/caught in Alaska and create a new dish in just 30 minutes. Chef Drew Johnson, executive chef and co-owner of Kincaid Grill, and Chef Amy Foote, executive chef at the Alaska Native Medical Center, battled it out in the friendliest of ways.

Each chef was given a “mystery box” of Alaska products that they had to use in their dish.

The panel of judges evaluated each dish based on presentation, taste and creativity to determine the favorite dish of the day. Both plates were amazing.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sterling Highway near Cooper Landing is now reopen after a landslide temporarily closed the...
Sterling Highway reopened to one lane after landslide
Ruane Road washed out due to heavy rains Sunday morning.
Girdwood road washed out due to rain
Anchorage police are investigating a death in the 3500-block of Indiana Street that has been...
Anchorage police investigating suspicious death in West Anchorage
Anchorage police say one person is dead in a single motorcycle collision that occurred at C...
One dead in single motorcycle crash
An accident between a person riding a bicycle and a vehicle has closed all lanes of northbound...
Collision involving bicycle closes downtown street to traffic

Latest News

Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska constitutional convention on the ballot next year with focus on the PFD
Section of Ruane Road that collapsed Oct. 31 due to heavy rain
Girdwood road washed out due to rain
Alaska State Troopers.
Overdue Juneau hiker found dead Monday near Dredge Lake
The Sterling Highway near Cooper Landing is now reopen after a landslide temporarily closed the...
Sterling Highway reopened to one lane after landslide