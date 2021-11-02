Dishing Up Alaska: Two chefs, one challenge

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Take two chefs, give them four mystery ingredients and 30 minutes to make up their best dish, and you’ve got Dishing Up Alaska.

Alaska’s News Source’s Tracy Sinclare, host of the weekly Growing Alaska franchise, challenged two professional chefs to take items grown/caught in Alaska and create a new dish in just 30 minutes. Chef Drew Johnson, executive chef and co-owner of Kincaid Grill, and Chef Amy Foote, executive chef at the Alaska Native Medical Center, battled it out in the friendliest of ways.

Each chef was given a “mystery box” of Alaska products that they had to use in their dish.

The panel of judges evaluated each dish based on presentation, taste and creativity to determine the favorite dish of the day. Both plates were amazing.

