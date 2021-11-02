NTSB: Fatal 2019 Unalaska plane crash due to brake system fault, pilot error

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The National Transportation Safety Board unanimously approved the probable cause of a fatal 2019 plane crash in Unalaska that left one person dead, another with serious injuries and eight other passengers with minor injuries.

The board determined that the Saab 2000 had a fault with its anti-skid system due to incorrect wiring. An investigation found the fault was due to wires being crossed by the manufacturer during an overhaul of the plane, likely occurring two years before the crash.

The plane was brought into service four months earlier, investigators said, but neither the air carrier nor the pilot knew there was a fault.

The compromised anti-skid system saw braking reduced by 50%. A tire burst and the plane careened off the runway. A propeller was dislodged into the aircraft which struck and killed 38-year-old David Oltman of Washington state.

Had the anti-skid system been functioning correctly, the crash would likely not have occurred, investigators said. The safety board called on manufacturers to improve their maintenance protocols for landing systems to mitigate human error.

But board members were also critical of the pilot, the air carrier and of oversight from the Federal Aviation Administration.

At the time of the crash, there were tailwinds reported in excess of the plane’s safe operating parameters. The pilot, described as inexperienced with the plane and landing in Unalaska, aborted one landing but tried again.

Board members said that shouldn’t have occurred and called the pilot’s decision making “inappropriate.” Dujuan Sevillian, an NTSB investigator, said the problem came down to “continuation bias.” The plan had been made and the crew was reluctant to change it despite the risks.

Investigators said if the pilot had landed in the opposite direction on the runway, facing a headwind, the plane would likely not have overshot it.

The runway at Unalaska was also noted as having a 300-foot safety area and the NTSB said that was not sufficient for a Saab 2000. It should have been 1,000 feet to increase the safety margin for landings. The FAA and PenAir were both not aware of that, investigators said.

The board noted that the FAA does not require a certain length for safety areas when approving aircraft to operate at a runway and said that should have been considered.

“We thought it would have been a consideration, but it certainly was not,” said Dr. Kevin Renze of the NTSB.

PenAir also came under scrutiny. The air carrier had filed for bankruptcy two years before the crash occurred and was being operated by Ravn Air Group, which itself later filed for bankruptcy before being relaunched by a new owner. The NTSB said the FAA needs to improve its oversight procedures during transition periods for air carriers.

PenAir had lost experienced pilots and was described as having a poor safety culture.

Unalaska’s runway is short and notoriously difficult for pilots to land on. There are unpredictable winds and Mt. Ballyhoo looms overhead. The pilot who was operating the Saab 2000 was also noted as not having the required number of hours under the carrier’s policies to fly the aircraft.

