Rain remains, but drier in the days ahead

An atmospheric river continues to bring historic rain to parts of Southcentral
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:44 AM AKDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s been nonstop rain across parts of Southcentral, since moisture started streaming into the region as early as Friday night. Since then, many areas have seen significant amounts of rain, with the highest near 2 feet of rain.

LocationRainfall Amounts as of 4AM Tuesday
Portage, Alaska (95′)23.88″
Base of Aleyska Coop Station (250′)16.28″
Alaska Railroad at Portage10.67″
Snow River Hads Near Seward9.27″
Kenai Lake RAWS8.95″
Ressurection River At Exit Glacier8.33″
Alaska Railroad At Moose Pass7.38″
Seward, AK ASOS (30′)6.32″

While the heaviest of the rain is behind us, Southcentral is still wedged in between a ridge to our east and a trough of colder air to our west. This is allowing moisture to continue to stream into Southcentral via an atmospheric river. It’s these events that usually bring excessive rainfall to a region and that is certainly what we have been dealing with. An additonal 1 to 3 inches of rain is likely in the heaviest hit areas today, with Anchorage and surrounding areas closing the day around a quarter of an inch. While the rain is lightening up, it’s important to remember that the ground is still saturated, so additional landslides still are possible.

As the rain lightens up through the day, we’ll see some dry time building in overnight and a brief reduction in clouds. This along with colder air slowly spilling into the region, will allow for temperatures to fall near freezing.

We’ll hold onto daily rainfall chances through Thursday, although most of the activity will stay confined to coastal regions. While this will be the case, no significant amounts of rain look likely beyond today.

As the rain tapers off, we’ll see drier conditions return by weeks end. There is a slight chance we could see a wintry mix if not some snow showers into the weekend, but for now expect most locations to remain on the drier side. A big shift in temperatures arrives this weekend into next, as highs fall back near and below freezing, with lows in the teens.

Have a wonderful Tuesday!

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

